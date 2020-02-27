



— The family of a 1-year-old girl battling cancer is begging the person who stole their child’s cancer medicine to return it and other possessions taken from their vehicle.

Hailey Holder and her family were in Atlanta for an oncology meeting early Wednesday morning. But when her parents returned their vehicle, they found everything inside missing.

“It’s just heartbreaking. We have a little girl fighting for her life, and we’ve been in the hospital so many times,” Hailey Allen, Holder’s mother, told WXIA.

The little girl’s cancer beads of courage and mom’s diary were also stolen.

“These sentimental things, they mean so much. There’s not a value I can put on her cancer binder that I have kept her entire journey,” she told CBS affiliate WGCL.

The criminals inadvertently picked up a tracking tile, which led the couple and a police officer to a house in nearby Union City Thursday morning.

Things did not go well with the occupants when they knocked on the front door.

“He said his son had just gotten home two hours previously and he was sleeping so he wasn’t going to wake him up and told us he didn’t care that our daughter had cancer,” Allen said.

Without a warrant the officer wasn’t able to take the matter any further.

The family is now hoping someone from the public will help identify the thief.

“The sentimental value cannot be replaced,” said Allen.