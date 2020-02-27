MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphin and University of Miami football player Mark Walton landed in jail after a dispute with a woman.

Opa-locka police said Thursday morning, around 3:30 a.m., they were called to a residence in the 3200 block of 132ns Terrace regarding a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they found Walton, 22, in an argument with the mother of his child.

A records check revealed that she had a Protection Order against him which had been issued in Broward County.

Police say Walton was arrested for violating the restraining order and taken to Miami-Dade’s jail.

Last November, Walton was accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend in their Davie home. Walton pushed the woman, who is five weeks pregnant, up against a wall and “punched her several times in the face and head,” according to his arrest report.

Walton was charged with battery on a pregnant person. Bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to stay away from the woman.

Walton’s attorney later said that it was a verbal dispute only and there was no physical altercation.

The Dolphins released Walton shortly after his arrest.

His latest arrest is his fifth in less than a year. Miami-Dade court records show his previous possession of cannabis and battery charges were dropped while adjudication was withheld for an open carry weapon charge along with reckless driving and resisting an officer.

Walton, who played football at UM, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Walton signed with the Dolphins in May 2019.