MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reported coyote sightings have forced Coral Springs officials to close a popular park on Thursday afternoon.
City of Coral Springs authorities said the Three Mountains Park, located in the 9200 block of NW 1st Street, would be closed until further notice.
“The safety of our residents is our greatest priority. The Coral Springs Humane Unit is working on catching the coyotes and relocate them to a non-residential area,” said a Coral Springs spokesperson.
Residents are urged to call the city’s non-emergency number at (954) 344-1800 if they spot a coyote.
No additional information is currently available. Indefinitely
