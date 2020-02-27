Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County officials declared a 1-day cold weather emergency on Thursday afternoon.
Low overnight temperatures in the county are expected in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials said the emergency will run from Thursday at 6 p.m. and will expire at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Authorities advised homeless persons to report to the Salvation Army shelter in Fort Lauderdale, no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The shelter is located at 1445 West Broward Boulevard.
