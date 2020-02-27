FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A bypass line on a damaged 14-inch sewer main at George English Park is now in place and keeping all of the sewage flow contained in the system.
The city said progress continues to be made on the replacement of the 14-inch damaged pipe.
While Bayview Drive between Sunrise Boulevard and NE 11th Street has reopened,-George English Lagoon and the George English Park Boat Ramp remain closed until further notice.
The playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts in George English Park remain open to the public.
A precautionary advisory for water-related activities in the area remains in effect.
The general boundaries are as follows:
- North: Oakland Park Boulevard along the Middle River, including both the north and south forks of the Middle River extending west to N. Dixie Highway
- South: Las Olas Boulevard
- East: East bank of the Intracoastal Waterway to Riomar Street, continuing north along the east bank of the Middle River
- West: Victoria Park Road continuing north along the west bank of the Middle River (including canals) and west to N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors
Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities should be avoided within the advisory area.
