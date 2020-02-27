FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man is dead after the car he was in plunged into a canal in Tamarac.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just after 6:30 a.m. they received a call about a car submerged in a canal near an NW 46th Avenue and NW 59th Street. The canal is near an apartment complex just west of the Florida Turnpike and north of Commercial Boulevard.

The car was located and a sheriff’s dive team was sent in to investigate. Inside the vehicle, they discovered a man’s body which they recovered.

In the apartment complex’s parking lot, Chopper4 spotted a damaged guardrail near where the car went into the water.

The man’s family identified him as 27-year-old son Lachtowiz Frazier Jr. They said he worked at a gas station and as an Uber driver.

“He was going to Broward College and he had big dreams. He wanted to make something of his life. I don’t know how this happened so close to where we live at the apartment complex,” said Frazier’s father, Lachtowiz Frazier Sr.

“I don’t know how his car went into the water. Maybe he was tired. I have so many questions as to how this could’ve happened,” he added.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to determine how long the car had been in the water before it was reported.