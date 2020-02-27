MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for vegan fare?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
Miami-area consumers historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Plant Miami
First on the list is Plant Miami. Located at 105 N.E. 24th St., the vegan, kosher and gluten-free spot is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp.
2. Charly’s Vegan Tacos
Next up is Charly’s Vegan Tacos, situated at 172 N.W. 24th St. With 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and vegan spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Manna Life Food
Downtown’s Manna Life Food, located inside the Alfred I. Dupont building at 80 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and gluten-free spot, which also offers juices, smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews.
4. Chef Chloe and The Vegan Cafe
Over in Little Haiti, check out Chef Chloe and The Vegan Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and vegan spot at 140 N.E. 39th St., Floor 2, St. Roch Market.
