MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A weekend cool down is on its way but first we’ll have to get through a day of near-record heat.

Wednesday morning got off to warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and we’ll be flirting with record heat with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Our average temperature at this time of year is about 10 degrees cooler.

Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day.

The rain chance will be highest on Wednesday night. Showers and some storms will develop as a cool front moves through, there is a potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Lows will be cooler by Thursday morning with low to mid-60s. Highs will only be in the upper 60s.

South Florida Winter returns on Friday morning as lows plummet to the low to mid-40s inland and upper 40s and low 50s closer to the coast. Highs will remain cool and below average in the upper 60s on Friday afternoon.

A reinforcing cold front will keep us feeling the chill through the weekend. We’ll wake up to mostly 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and around 70 degrees on Sunday. It will warm up early next week.