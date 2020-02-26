MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Though there have not been any cases in Florida, state officials and local authorities have begun taking steps over coronavirus concerns.

South Florida universities announced they are restricting travel where cases have been detected.

Florida International University joins the University of Miami in halting study abroad programs to areas affected by the virus.

FIU’s provost and executive vice president Kenneth G. Furton had this to say, “Under the advisement of our International Travel Committee, I am advising the university community that all travel on behalf of FIU (individual trips or study abroad programs) to Italy, Singapore, Japan and South Korea is restricted effective immediately.”

Earlier this month, UM suspended all university-affiliated travel to China.

“All university-affiliated study abroad programs to China for the 2020 spring and summer semesters have been postponed,” officials said.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said via Twitter that the school district “has been vigilantly monitoring the coronavirus since it was first reported. We’re prepared to implement Florida Department of Health & CDC recommendations, quickly activating all resources to inform parents, students & staff should health-related messaging be needed.”

Health officials warned that the spread to the US was inevitable.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad,” she said. “I continue to hope that in the end we’ll look back and feel like we are overprepared, but that is a better place to be in than being underprepared.”

State of Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees released the following statement:

“We have fully engaged our health community, hospitals, medical providers and County Health Departments to respond. We are also working lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance. There are ‘NO’ confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida. However, if any were to arise, we are prepared to contain this new infection, help any individuals sickened by the virus and keep Florida safe.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has called a meeting to take place Thursday with key community agencies to prepare a contingency plan for the potential spread of Coronavirus.

“I think a parent should worry but not to the point of being upset,” said Dr. Rose Mary Stiffin, head of the health and natural sciences department at Florida Memorial University.

Dr. Stiffen points to Miami International Airport and the PortMiami as being pathways for the coronavirus to get here.

“Not only for the Miami area, but L.A. and New York where there is going to be international flights coming in on a daily basis,” she said.

The CDC says, “The novel coronavirus is not that same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.”

Symptoms related to the virus include: Mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The World Health Organization has called the spread of the coronavirus a global health emergency.

President Trump will be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday to address the nation over the coronavirus.