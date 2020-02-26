PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida delivery driver accused of bludgeoning and burning an elderly customer to death became emotional during questioning, according to a recently released video of him during a police interrogation.
In the video, a shivering Jorge Dupre Lachazo cries and curls up into a fetal position while in a Boca Raton police interrogation room.
Lachazo told police through an interpreter that he did hurt 75-year-old Evelyn Udell but never explained why. He also said that he was being followed by people and they told him to “rob”.
Police said Lachazo, of Hialeah, was delivering a washer and dryer from Best Buy to Udell when he beat her with a mallet, doused her with a toxic chemical, then set her on fire.
Lachazo is charged with first-degree murder, battery, and arson. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
Udell’s family has filed a lawsuit naming Best Buy, delivery company JB Hunt, and Lachazo’s former employer XM Delivery of Miami.
Best Buy contracted with the delivery company JB Hunt, which in turn sub-contracted with XM Delivery of Miami. The lawsuit claims the companies failed to conduct adequate background checks on the workers they’re sending to customers’ homes.
You must log in to post a comment.