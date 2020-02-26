  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida delivery driver accused of bludgeoning and burning an elderly customer to death became emotional during questioning, according to a recently released video of him during a police interrogation.

In the video, a shivering Jorge Dupre Lachazo cries and curls up into a fetal position while in a Boca Raton police interrogation room.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo in bond court on August 20, 2019. (WPEC)

Lachazo told police through an interpreter that he did hurt 75-year-old Evelyn Udell but never explained why. He also said that he was being followed by people and they told him to “rob”.

Police said Lachazo, of Hialeah, was delivering a washer and dryer from Best Buy to Udell when he beat her with a mallet, doused her with a toxic chemical, then set her on fire.

Evelyn Udell. (Courtesy: Harran Udell)

Lachazo is charged with first-degree murder, battery, and arson. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Udell’s family has filed a lawsuit naming Best Buy, delivery company JB Hunt, and Lachazo’s former employer XM Delivery of Miami.

Best Buy contracted with the delivery company JB Hunt, which in turn sub-contracted with XM Delivery of Miami. The lawsuit claims the companies failed to conduct adequate background checks on the workers they’re sending to customers’ homes.

