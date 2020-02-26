WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen died of a brain aneurysm, according to the city’s Police Chief Paul O’Connell.

In a statement released Wednesday, O’Connell wrote, “The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed Mayor Justin Flippen’s cause of death was a brain aneurysm and the manner of death was natural.”

Flippen, only 41-years-old, died unexpectedly on Tuesday night.

The city confirmed his death on its social media pages after a city commission meeting was abruptly adjourned due to an emergency.

Flippen was elected as a city commissioner in 2008 and was elected mayor in 2018, the same year it became the first city in Florida to have an all-LGBT commission.

The city said on Facebook that funeral plans will be announced soon.

Leaders across Florida said they were saddened by Flippen’s death.

“Like all of us who knew him, I am devastated by the news of Justin Flippen’s passing,” Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted. “Justin was a fine public servant, a wonderful person, and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn this tragic loss. May Justin rest in peace.”

Former Tallahassee Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum tweeted, “Rest in Power, Justin. Our state has lost an inspiring leader far too soon.”

Flippen grew up in Broward County and graduated from Broward College, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida Law School.