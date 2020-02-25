Comments
WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen has died.
He did not make it to Tuesday night’s commission meeting, which adjourned early, due to what was called an emergency.
Flippen was elected as a city commissioner in 2008 and was elected mayor in 2018.
The city of Wilton Manors released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened to share that Mayor Justin Flippen passed away earlier this evening.”
Flippen was just 41 years old.
Our thoughts are with Mayor Flippen’s family.
