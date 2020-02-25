PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Several good Samaritans leaped into action, and into the water, to help rescue a woman who drove her SUV into a canal near Boca Raton.

As the vehicle began taking on water near Military Trail and Camino Real, several people nearby wasted no time to rescue the unconscious driver. They jumped in and swam toward the sinking SUV.

After one man climbed into the vehicle and undid her seat belt, they managed to get her out.

“It was a team effort and we got her to the side and waited for paramedics to come. Once we knew she was breathing we took a little bit more time,” said Shawn Turner, the man who undid her seatbelt.

Rescue divers checked the car and found no one else was in it when it went into the water.

The woman was taken to the hospital, no word on her condition.

This was the second time in less than 24 hours that a car went into a nearby body of water in Palm Beach County.

A woman whose car jumped the curb near the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach was pronounced dead Monday morning after she was pulled from the submerged vehicle.