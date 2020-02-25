MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Forget 30 under 30 – or even 20 under 20 lists. Today’s entrepreneurs are getting younger and younger.

Fashion designer Mikayla McClain runs the KMarie Project. The clothing line’s “DO U BOO” series sold out in its Brooklyn debut. Now she’s ready to expand, all at the age of 17.

“It was basically for other girls my age who go through the same thing, who have trouble finding themselves, finding their style,” McClain said.

Then there’s 15-year old Cory Nieves who created Mr. Cory’s Cookies after selling his sweets on the streets of Englewood, New Jersey at the age of six. Since then, the business has moved into a commercial kitchen. He’s worked with brands like Barneys, Target, and Whole Foods.

“In the time I opened Mr. Cory’s Cookies, I learned that: Never focus on the money, always focus on the customers, always smile, make sure you always put your company first,” he said.

According to a 2014 survey from research and management consulting firm Millennial Branding, 72% of high school students and 64% of college students want to start their own business someday.

“I think that’s a little bit of a reaction to the financial crisis. Maybe they saw their parents, or heard about their grandparents being out of control about their work lives and their financial lives,” said CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger.

Schlesinger cautions parents not to influence their child’s decision.

“If your child shows a desire you want to encourage it, but you want to stress, like everything else, you have to get an education. It’s an important calling card in the economy,” she said.

McClain and Nieves both plan to go to college: Two go-getters with a bright future who are already enjoying the sweet taste of success.