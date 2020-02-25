FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he attacked a Pompano Beach deacon who was in the middle of a service.

It happened last Saturday at St. Coleman Catholic Church.

Video from inside the church shows the man sitting in one of the front pews. He then runs up and ambushes the deacon, trying to take him down. The two men struggle, then several parishioners rush to the deacon’s aid. They broke up the struggle and checked to make sure the deacon was okay.

Police arrested 28-year-old Thomas Eisel for the attack. He’s now facing several charges including battery.

Other parishioners quickly rushed to see if the deacon was OK.

The suspect is 28-year-old Thomas Eisel, who is facing several charges, including battery.

The Archdiocese of Miami issued a statement, which read:

“This is an unfortunate incident that occurred during mass and we are blessed and thankful that no one was hurt and the young man will receive the help he needs.”

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attack.