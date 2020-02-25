MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A no swim advisory has been posted for the Oleta River park area.
The county said an eight-inch wastewater pipe broke in the area of 18181 NE 31 Court and approximately 184,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into Little Maule Lake and adjacent water bodies.
The pipe has been repaired but the water in the area is not safe for swimming or other water recreational activities including fishing and boating.
Boundaries include NE 183rd Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.
The state’s health department is continuing to test the affected waters and the advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.
You must log in to post a comment.