MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be breezy and warm in the afternoon with highs climbing to the low to mid-80s. There will be plenty of suns with just a few showers possible. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore flow. Small craft should exercise caution.

Tuesday night will be mild with low 70s and the chance for stray showers.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s. The rain chance will be higher due to plenty of moisture ahead of a strong cold front on the way. Showers will develop and some storms may fire up throughout the day. The rain chance will be highest on Wednesday night as we’ll have the potential for some downpours.

By Thursday morning we’ll enjoy cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and highs will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s.

Friday morning will be our coldest start with lows falling to the low to mid-40s across some inland areas. It will feel like Winter South Florida style with highs only in the upper 60s. We will be well below our average high of 78 degrees.

Sweater weather sticks around through the weekend as we will wake up to the upper 40s Saturday morning and highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees. A reinforcing cold front will help the cool weather stick around through Sunday when highs will be in the upper 60s.