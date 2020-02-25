



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida baseball fans! On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins announced that Marlins Park will be hosting games in all three phases of the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball officials along with Derek Jeter, Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Marlins, were joined on stage by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Jimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to make the announcement.

“The game of baseball is ingrained in our community and in our residents’ heritage,” Jeter said.

“We are really proud that we are hosting this event for a record-breaking fourth time,” Mayor Jimenez said.

“This recements Miami’s position as a global leader in sports events across the globe,” said Mayor Suarez.

The games that will be hosted at Marlins Park will be: