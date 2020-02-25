MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida baseball fans! On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins announced that Marlins Park will be hosting games in all three phases of the 2021 World Baseball Classic.
Major League Baseball officials along with Derek Jeter, Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Marlins, were joined on stage by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Jimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to make the announcement.
“The game of baseball is ingrained in our community and in our residents’ heritage,” Jeter said.
“We are really proud that we are hosting this event for a record-breaking fourth time,” Mayor Jimenez said.
“This recements Miami’s position as a global leader in sports events across the globe,” said Mayor Suarez.
The games that will be hosted at Marlins Park will be:
- Pool D: Marlins Park (March 14-18)
- Quarterfinals (Pools C & D) (March 19-20)
- Championship Round (March 21-23)
The fifth installment of the international tournament will feature national squads from 20 countries.
Teams will be split into four pools with these 16 teams assured participation: Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, Korea, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United States, and Venezuela.
Other teams will have to qualify starting next month.
Click here for more information about the classic.
