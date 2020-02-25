



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale is updating residents on operations and repair activities related to a 14-inch sewer main break located in George English Park.

Here is what they had to say as of 10:30 a.m. on February 25:

Precautionary Advisory for Water-Related Recreational Activities Remains in Effect

-A precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities remains in effect for the George English Lagoon, Middle River, and surrounding waterways. The boundaries of the advisory are as follows: 2500 N. Federal Highway (north) and Rio Barcelona Canal on the south side of Sunrise Key (south).

-During the overnight hours, crews began digging two construction pits in preparation for the installation of a pipe saddle and two-line stops.

-Groundwater (not sewage) is being removed from the construction pits and discharged into the turbidity curtain area of George English Lagoon. This is necessary in order to keep the pits dry, allow crews to continue to work, reduce stress on the wastewater system, and prevent potential backups or additional pipe breaks.

-Equipment for the installation of the pipe saddle, line stops, and bypass pipe is expected to arrive on site today.

-Today, crews are scheduled to complete the digging for the construction pits, begin installing a pipe saddle to the north of the break, and continue preparations for the installation of line stops and a bypass line.

-Crews continue to remove wastewater from Bayview Drive between Sunrise Boulevard and NE 11 Street using pumps, tanker, and vacuum trucks.

Road Closures

-Bayview Drive remains closed in both directions from south of NE 11 Street to Sunrise Boulevard.

-Motorists may use NE 25 Avenue and NE 11 Street as a detour route.

-Motorists dropping off or picking up students at Bayview Elementary should expect heavy traffic and delays.

-To view a map of the Bayview Drive road closures, please visit bit.ly/2SRnv0O.

Precautionary Advisory for Water-Related Recreational Activities Remains in Effect

-A precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities remains in effect for the George English Lagoon, Middle River, and surrounding waterways. The boundaries of the advisory are as follows: 2500 N. Federal Highway (north) and Rio Barcelona Canal on the south side of Sunrise Key (south).

-Water-related activities including swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing should be avoided within the affected area.

-George English Lagoon and the George English Park Boat Ramp are closed until further notice.

-To view a map of the waterway advisory area, please visit bit.ly/2PbBFYj.

Safety Tips

-Neighbors in the affected areas are reminded to avoid contact with any standing water.

-If contact is made, please remember to follow proper hygiene procedures. Wash your hands with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after contact with wastewater, especially before preparing or eating food.

-To view a safety tips flyer, please visit bit.ly/2sUvr73.

For More Information

-Neighbors are encouraged to stay up to date by visiting the City’s website at http://www.fortlauderdale.gov or following the City on social media at:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/CityofFortLauderdale

Twitter – www.twitter.com/FTLCityNews

Nextdoor – www.nextdoor.com

-Neighbors may also call the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.