



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are getting ready to jump on their bicycles and ride in the fight against cancer at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge this weekend.

The event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with the main bike-riding events and 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday Feb. 29.

The DCC is a huge tri-county charity-cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Hurricanes Hundred starts at 6:00 a.m. from Hard Rock Stadium. The 52-mile Boca Raton Ride begins at 7:30 a.m. at Florida Atlantic University. The 35-mile Miami Ride starts at 8:15 a.m. at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. The 25-mile Fort Lauderdale Ride starts at 9:15 a.m. from Holiday Park. The 14-mile Dolphins Ride sets off at 10:00 a.m. from the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie.

The Finish Line Festival takes place until 4:30 p.m.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This year’s event has already raised more than $4 million, bringing the overall total to almost $33 million.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.

If you’d like to donate, click here.