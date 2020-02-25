



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – David Beckham spoke to the media during Inter Miami CF’s Tuesday morning practice in Fort Lauderdale.

Beckham talked about the family atmosphere he is trying to create with the organization and shared his thoughts on the facilities in Fort Lauderdale.

Beckham was joined by co-team owner Jorge Mas, who took team pictures at the Inter Miami CF training complex.

Goalie Luis Robles was named team captain. Beckham said Robles better be ready to carry this team.

Inter Miami CF’s first-ever home match will be in Fort Lauderdale against Beckham’s former team, the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets for that game have sold out.

Tickets remain for Inter Miami’s second home game on March 21 against the New York Red Bulls and for the third home game on April 5 against the Philadelphia Union. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Galaxy is a fitting home debut opponent for Inter Miami. Beckham has his new team in large part because of an arrangement he struck when playing in Los Angeles.

A contract he signed with the Galaxy in 2007 gave Beckham the right to start an expansion franchise for $25 million, and in 2013, he announced that Miami was where he wanted to put that team.

Beckham is a former international soccer star from England, who ended his playing days with the LA team.

On Monday, the team unveiled its first-ever home jersey.

The team says it is “inspired by the wings of the great white heron and accented by pink to reflect the vibrant soul of South Florida.”

Inter Miami CF officials said the inaugural home jerseys feature:

Pink accenting on the collar button and the sleeves, reflecting the vibrant soul of South Florida

Embossed herons representing freedom and strength

The Club mantra “Freedom to Dream” on the inside of the collar reflects the ambitious mindset of the Club as it aims to become the best fútbol club in the Western hemisphere

The jersey font of the player’s name and number is a dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect. The font was designed in collaboration with MLS by Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of Face37, an award-winning graphic design studio based in Manchester, England

The jersey, which can be purchased at the team’s online store, will set you back $134.99, not including shipping or taxes.

The team’s away jersey, “The RosaNegra,” (the black-rose) was unveiled February 5 and is pink and black.

All of the team’s home matches will be played at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The stadium is located off Commercial Boulevard and I-95.