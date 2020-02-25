



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control is sounding the alarm Tuesday night, warning Americans that the coronavirus is coming.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a CDC official said.

Coronavirus on the move out of China. It’s now detected in Italy – the same for South Korea.

The State of Florida Surgeon General released the following statement:

“We have fully engaged our health community, hospitals, medical providers and County Health Departments to respond. We are also working lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance. There are ‘NO’ confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida. However, if any were to arise, we are prepared to contain this new infection, help any individuals sickened by the virus and keep Florida safe.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has called a meeting with key community agencies to prepare a contingency plan for the potential spread of Coronavirus. That meeting set for Thursday.

“I think a parent should worry but not to the point of being upset,” said Dr. Rose Mary Stiffin, head of the health and natural sciences department at Florida Memorial University.

Dr. Stiffen points to Miami International Airport and the PortMiami as being pathways for the coronavirus to get here.

“Not only for the Miami area, but L.A. and New York where there is going to be international flights coming in on a daily basis,” she said.

The CDC is warning it is only a question of “when it will happen.”

So what should you do about the contact transmitted virus?

“Handwashing is a good deterrent for any viral transmission,” Dr. Stiffen said.