FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews are responding to yet another sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale.

The latest line break is under the parking lot of George English Park on Bayview Drive.

The city said the break may be in a 14-inch line linked to a nearby pumping station.

There’s no word yet on how much sewage has leaked or how long the repair will take.

Over the weekend, the city held a meeting in the Rio Vista neighborhood which has seen more than half a dozen breaks since December.

Commissioner Ben Sorensen told the gathering that right now the city is putting in a half-mile long sewer main between SE 9th and SE 10th Avenues and the work doesn’t end there.

“It’ll be done in about two months and then we’re going to move toward completing the rest of the seven-point-five-mile main sewer line and we’re estimating within 16 months that should be complete,” he said.

There will be some road closures while crews work.

The city has been fined nearly two million dollars by the state for the 211-million gallons of sewage that spilled during the leaks.