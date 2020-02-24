CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) — Clearwater police are looking for two men who broke into a medical marijuana dispensary and ransacked the place before leaving in a Camaro that was waiting for them outside.

Authorities said the break-in happened at a Trulieve dispensary Friday at 4:20 a.m., about an hour after a similar incident was reported on Clearwater Beach.

Surveillance video shows a black Camaro pull up in front of the business and immediately, one man gets out followed by another man wearing blue sneakers moments later. A third man stayed inside the vehicle to serve as a getaway driver, according to authorities.

The two masked men appear to take turns hitting, kicking and swinging an object at a window or door until they breach it and get inside the building.

Video from inside the dispensary shows the men rummaging through a stock area, grabbing items from the shelves and dumping them into bags and bins.

WATCH: Burglars Hit Florida Marijuana Dispensary

Authorities have not said how much merchandise was stolen.

The burglary lasted about five minutes, according to the footage. By 4:25 a.m., both men returned to the Camaro and loaded it up with the pilfered goods before it sped off, leaving a trail of debris behind.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.