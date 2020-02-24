CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist – Per Diem
Description:
The Reporter/MMJ is responsible for enterprising smart, dynamic reports for WFOR-TV. Must be able to shoot, write and edit daily stories. Generate, pitch and deliver stories that lead newscasts and perform high-energy and engaging live shots. Responsible for keeping up-to-date on current, local events and news across our area as well as the country and world. Must be able to regularly post on social media sites and perform other duties as assigned. Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality. Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News and Digital on daily assignments. Participate in community events and station activities.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a storyteller with a dynamic on-air presence.
- Must have strong videographer and editing experience.
- Must be curious, creative, results-oriented and committed to teamwork.
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills.
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule in a 24/7 news environment in addition to standard hours.
- Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license.
Preferred:
- College degree; BS/BA in Journalism/Communications
- Three years of reporting in broadcast television
- Political knowledge a plus
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
Posted 2/24/20
