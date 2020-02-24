MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who was trapped inside her burning northwest Miami-Dade home credits her son and firefighters for saving her life.

Rosa Williams, 64, is thankful she’s alive.

“Thank God I’m feeling better,” Williams said.

She spoke with CBS4 moments after leaving Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The fire happened Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. in the home Williams shares with her son.

“I banged on the door with the smoke going in my throat. I banged and jumped back out from his room to my room. I went to the window and just breathed the air and yelled call 911,” Williams said.

Her 45-year-old son quickly jumped into action to help save his mother.

“I jumped out the window. Went around the other side to get to my mom’s, that was my priority,” Cedrick Cooper said.

He then tried to help her escape through a window. Miami-Dade firefighters arrived just in time to help out.

“I thank God they came and grabbed me and helped her. I would’ve stayed and not let go until somebody else grabbed her. I would’ve died for her. That’s my mom,” Cooper said.

Firefighters described what they saw when they first arrived.

“So much smoke coming out. The heat was starting to build. We just happened to arrive at the right time,” Lt. Ramiro Mayorga said.

The family has lived at the home on Northwest 30th Avenue near 62nd Street in the county’s Brownsville neighborhood for more than a decade. They don’t know where or how the fire started but they are thankful they made it out of harm’s way.

“A little shaken as usual. Shaken,” she said.

Now, Williams and her son will try to move forward and eventually see exactly what was damaged at their home.