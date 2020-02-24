Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother from Hialeah remains in jail Monday after she was accused of trying to strangle her 6-month-old infant.
A tearful Ailenys Carmenate, 30, appeared before Miami Judge Mindy Glazer on Monday morning.
Police say during the incident two of the baby’s siblings were in the room, overheard her and alerted their father.
Carmenate was arrested and charged with attempted premeditated murder, child abuse, and a slew of others charges.
She remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Correctional Center with no bond.
Records indicate Carmenate was previously arrested in Hialeah in 2013 on insurance fraud charges and staging an accident.
You must log in to post a comment.