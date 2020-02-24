MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the week got off to a mild start Monday morning.

Lows dipped into the low-60s inland and upper-60s along the coast.

Mainly dry during the course of the morning hours with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer and breezy in the afternoon with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. The rain chance is low, but a few showers will be possible on the breeze.

A strong onshore flow is leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft caution for boaters.

Monday night’s lows will cool down to the upper-60s.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will climb to the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday with highs soaring to the upper-80s. Showers and storms will develop and a few could be strong.

A strong cold front will move in and we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the low-60s by Thursday morning. Highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s on Thursday.

The coldest morning will be on Friday when lows fall to the upper-40s inland and the low-50s closer to the coast. Highs will only be in the upper-60s.