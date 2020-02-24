Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A nasty incident inside a Pompano Beach church was caught on camera.
A man can be seen at St. Coleman Catholic Church seemingly coming out of nowhere on Saturday evening and ambushing the deacon.
Other parishioners quickly rushed to see if the deacon was OK.
The suspect is 28-year-old Thomas Eisel, who is facing several charges, including battery.
The Archdiocese of Miami issued a statement, which read:
“This is unfortunate incident that occurred during mass and we are blessed and thankful that no one was hurt and the young man will receive the help he needs.”
