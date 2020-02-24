MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Palmetto Expressway isn’t called the ‘Crawlmetto’ for nothing. Anyone who drives in South Florida knows the traffic is mind-numbing, but there is some good news from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis regarding all of that congestion.
Gov. DeSantis announced a plan Monday that will be implemented by the Florida Department of Transportation designed to ease the gridlock on the heavily traveled SR 826 route.
Planned changes include:
- Adding an additional general-purpose lane in the southbound direction.
- Reducing the express lanes in the northound direction from two to one.
- Creating an access point into the express lanes at Northwest 122nd Street.
“Leaders in Miami-Dade, including Speaker Oliva, Senator Diaz and Representative Avila, expressed concerns to me about congestion on the Palmetto Expressway and I tasked Secretary Thibault with working with these legislators to develop a solution,” said Governor DeSantis. “I’m glad that progress is being made and I appreciate the Department’s responsiveness to legislators and their constituents.”
Officials say a timeline for the project and its completion will be released shortly.
