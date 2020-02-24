MIAMI (CBSMiami) — His jersey is in the rafters. This weekend, Dwyane Wade watched his No. 3 three become the fifth number retired by The Miami Heat.

Sunday, he held a question and answer at the AmericanAirlines Arena with fans who watched a special screening of his career documentary Life Unexpected.

It is a behind-the-scenes look at his 16-year-career where Wade opens up about the personal tribulations he fought through to become the Heat’s biggest star. It was a poignant way for number three to end a three day celebration.

CBS4’s Jim Berry caught up with Wade at the event recalling his 20-minute speech at his jersey retirement ceremony Saturday night.

WATCH JIM BERRY’S INTERVIEW WITH DWYANE WADE

“I wanted to be authentic and get a little raw and you always try to inspire and hopefully that’s what I did.” Wade added he could have talked even longer. “I went over a little bit of my time. I wish they had given me an hour. I would have talked more. I hope people felt that appreciation and love in my voice. I barely have a voice because I gave what I had all night.”

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, helped hoist his No. 3 jersey, where it joined the retired jerseys of Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, and Alonzo Mourning.

The ceremony was the centerpiece of a three-day celebration of Wade’s 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with the Heat.

When asked how he could sum up the weekend, he said he couldn’t do it yet.

“I haven’t even seen everything. I’m trying to live in the moment.”

Mayor Francis Suarez also officially declared February 22, 2020 Dwyane Wade Day in Miami-Dade County.

“The one word I keep coming back to is gratitude. I’m so thankful and humbled,” he told Jim Berry. After playing for 14 seasons with the Heat, Wade said, “The journey has been incredible. Sitting up here looking at my jersey hanging there, just ‘Wow,’ that’s amazing.”