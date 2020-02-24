Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A speeding car slammed into a Pompano Beach home Monday morning with a mother and her infant inside the house at the time.
According to Pompano Beach authorities, fire rescue crews responded to the home at 1751 NW 2nd Terrace, at 9:20 a.m. after a blue Saturn Sky sports car drove straight into, and almost through, the house.
A mother and baby were in bedrooms and not injured.
The driver of the car got out and ran away. The passenger was held on the scene by neighbors until the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. The passenger was taken to Broward Health North due to injuries.
The house has been deemed structurally unsafe.
