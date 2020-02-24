MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – A number of Republicans have criticized presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders for comments he made about Cuba during an appearance Sunday on the CBS news show “60 Minutes.”

When questioned about the Cuban Revolution by Anderson Cooper, Sanders said that it wasn’t entirely bad.

“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. It’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know, when Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it,” said Sanders.

“There are a lot of dissidents imprisoned in Cuba,” replied Cooper.

“That’s right and we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, you want to, I do not think that Kim Jong-un is a good friend. I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine,” said Sanders.

In a clip from an older interview, Sanders also pointed to Cuban social welfare programs, introduced by the Castro regime, as reasons the Cuban people didn’t rise up and overthrow Castro after the revolution.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter to criticize Sander’s defense.

Likely Dem nominee praised the supposed “achievements” Castro regime And he’s wrong about why people didn’t overthrow Castro. It’s not because “he educated their kids,gave them health care” it‘s because his opponents were jailed,murdered or exiled https://t.co/6i41w7zcDe — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

Florida’s other Republican senator, Rick Scott, also took issue with Sanders on Twitter.

Shameful ignorance from @SenSanders. The Castro regime has killed & imprisoned dissidents, oppressed its people and propped up murderous dictators like Maduro and Ortega. https://t.co/ROnmWT9oka — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 24, 2020

During an appearance Monday morning at Florida A&M University, Governor Ron DeSantis also blasted Sanders.

“Any attempts to whitewash the brutality of the Castro dictatorship is totally unacceptable,” said DeSantis, a close political ally of President Donald Trump. “It flies directly in the face of the values of the people throughout this state. And this is a senator who has spoken positively throughout his whole life about the dictatorship there.”

Republicans weren’t the only ones to take umbrage with Sander’s remarks.

Democratic US Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell also expressed her displeasure on Twitter.

As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I find Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 24, 2020

The head of the Democratic party in Miami-Dade took it a step farther and tried to spin the remarks against Trump.

“Like Donald Trump, the Castro regime ignores the rule of law. Like Donald Trump, the Castro regime abuses its power for personal and political gain. And like Donald Trump, the Castro regime uses its office to enrich itself and its family,” said chair Steve Simeonidis.

“We must come together and vote to rid our country of Donald Trump and his authoritarian and Castro-like policies. Trump’s dictatorial actions disrespect the hundreds of thousands of Cuban-Americans who fled the Castro regime and have made their home in Miami-Dade County,” he added.

With Florida’s large Cuban-American population, Sanders’ comments about Cuba could play an important role in the state’s March 17 Democratic primary and, if he is the ultimate Democratic nominee, in the November general election.

