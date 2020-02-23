HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A man has been hospitalized following a shooting on I-95 just south of Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a silver GMC pickup was traveling northbound on I-95, approaching Pembroke Rd., when a trailing white Dodge Ram pickup opened fire.

FHP said the suspect then drove up alongside the GMC and continued to fire, striking the driver multiple times.

The two trucks collided, causing the GMC to veer into a silver Honda traveling in the same direction. The Dodge fled the scene.

The injured driver was to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, where he remains on stable condition.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

The case is under investigation by the Bureau of Crime Investigations and Intelligence.

Two northbound lanes, on the right-hand side, are blocked at this time as officers investigates.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.