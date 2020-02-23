CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A man is recovering after being knocked off his feet by a strong gust of wind at an event at a Coral Gables school on Saturday.

CBS4 News was given cellphone video shows several fire rescue trucks in the distance at Coral Gables Preparatory Academy.

Firefighters said a 30-year-old man was hurt during a yearly festival and fundraiser.

He was holding onto a pole used for a tent when firefighters said a gust of wind picked him up and he then fell onto the ground.

The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The wind didn’t stop crews from breaking down games and rides for several hours.

The Parent Teacher Student Association at the school shutdown “Family Fun Day,” which started at 11 a.m. and was supposed to go until 4 p.m., after the man was injured.

A spokesperson with Miami-Dade schools said no students were hurt.

The PTSA’s website states the event was in its 16th year. One year, the festival brought in $25,000 for the accelerated reader program along with music programs and art supplies, to name a few.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue said the man who was hurt has several cuts. He’s stable after being taken to the hospital.