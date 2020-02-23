MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Guy Fieri and company hammed it up at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Saturday night.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host hosted the “Beachside Barbecue” on Miami Beach, where more than 30 chefs served up some delicious dishes.

And, yes, you guessed it, pork was front and center. That included pork belly, sliders, ribs, pulled pork, you name it.

It was Fieri’s fourth time hosting the event.

But Mr. Triple D himself opted to serve fried chicken since his “Chicken Guy!” restaurant is here in South Florida.

“Well, I’ll tell you, if you haven’t been to the Wine and Food Festival, you are missing it,” he said. “This is the biggest event of all the big event. So we’re doing a barbecue, but of course I do fried chicken – barbecue fried chicken.”

Other big SOBE Wine and Food Festival Events Saturday night included “Sweets and Beats,” “Dim Sum and Disco” as well as a South Florida specialty: “Croquetas and Cocktails.”