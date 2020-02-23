Comments
Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella, who lives in South Florida, is a singer, dancer and entrepreneur.
Cedella Marley is also the acting director of the Bob Marley Foundation, which seeks to deliver social interventions through educational and community development initiatives.
She has a new picture book for children – an adaptation of her father’s song “Get Up, Stand Up” – to counter injustice and lift up others with courage and kindness.
She has also partnered with the organization “No Bully,” which is dedicated to finding bullying prevention solutions.
GUESTS: Cedella Marley, Bob Marley Foundation
Erik Stangvik, “No Bully”
You must log in to post a comment.