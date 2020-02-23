Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A 27-year-old Davie man is facing four child pornography charges after being reported to authorities by Microsoft.
Davie police said they charged Jairo Cabrera after finding pictures and videos of underage girls on his home computer.
According to Cabrera’s arrest report, the 27-year-old uploaded three images to a cloud storage website on August of 2019, which triggered Microsoft’s automated system that catches previously identified child pornography.
Police said Microsoft and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then tipped them off after reviewing the case.
