  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Porn Arrest, Davie Police, Local TV, Miami News

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A 27-year-old Davie man is facing four child pornography charges after being reported to authorities by Microsoft.

Davie police said they charged Jairo Cabrera after finding pictures and videos of underage girls on his home computer.

According to Cabrera’s arrest report, the 27-year-old uploaded three images to a cloud storage website on August of 2019, which triggered Microsoft’s automated system that catches previously identified child pornography.

Police said Microsoft and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then tipped them off after reviewing the case.

Comments