



— An Arizona man celebrated four months of sobriety by allegedly getting drunk and stealing a motorcycle, authorities said.

Jackson Brady Hanley, Jr. rode his bicycle to a motorcycle shop in Mesa on Feb. 11, grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle and pushed it down the street, according to court documents.

A customer who saw him went inside and told an employee, who then called the police, CBS affiliate KPHO reported.

Officers found Hanley, 29, nearly a mile away. The motorcycle was resting on a fence slightly tipped over but was still upright, according to court paperwork. Because of the way it was leaning against the asphalt, damage to the exhaust was estimated to be about $3,500.

Police said Hanley admitted to stealing the motorcycle because he was celebrating four months of sobriety. He was also allegedly confessed to being drunk off of moscato and vodka.

Hanley was booked into jail and charged with one count of theft of means of transportation, a class 3 felony.