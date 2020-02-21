MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday morning got off to a cooler start with temperatures mostly in the low-70s and upper-60s.
Later in the morning and midday, showers will move in due to moisture associated with a cold front on the way. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s instead of the upper 80s we’ve seen the past few days.
The winds will be increasing out of the north 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. The windy weather will lead to hazardous boating conditions likely through Saturday. A gale warning is in effect through Saturday 7 a.m. and a small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday 7 p.m. due to rough conditions on the bays. Winds will be out of the north 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. At the beach, there is only a slight risk of rip currents.
As cooler air spills down the peninsula Friday night, lows will tumble to the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.
Saturday afternoon will remain cool with highs in the low 70s. With northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph, we will have the potential for scattered showers throughout the day.
Saturday night into Sunday lows will dip down to the low 60s.
Sunday we’ll enjoy a pleasant breeze and more sunshine with seasonable highs in the upper 70s and spotty showers. We will be warming back up to the low 80s early next week.
