MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of choking a cat and repeatedly slamming its body into the ground at a park has been arrested.

Miami-Dade police said they were called to Indian Hammocks Park, at 11395 SW 79th Street, on Thursday by a man who said he witnessed the animal abuse.

When the officer arrived the man pointed out 21-year-old Osvaldo Lam who was sitting on a park bench by himself. The man told the officer he saw Lam choke the cat, slam its body and then throw the cat into the trash bin area.

When the officer approached Lam, he said he was just sitting on the bench.

The officer noted that Lam had cat hair on his hands, arms, legs, and face, according to the arrest report. He also had animal feces on his shorts.

According to police, Lam had scratches on hands and arms along with cat fur and blood. There was also blood and fur on the ground near the bench where Lam was sitting.

When the officer walked over to the trash bin area, a dead cat was found inside the bin.

Lam told the officer that he was sitting on the bench when the cat attacked him.

Lam was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty with the intent to injure or kill, and disorderly intoxication.