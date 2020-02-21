MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Army Air Corps World War II Veteran David Segal.

Corporal Segal enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served until 1945, following in his father’s footsteps who fought in World War I.

Corporal Segal was a cameraman. His job was to capture the fight and send the film to Washington.

He says he never felt scared although he knew that many times his life was at risk.

“Real fighting men never talk about it. There’s always people that are going to be killed. You don’t like to think about it. I always believe there is a God and you always fight for God,” said David Segal.

David Segal was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side and with their help he managed to stand and wave at the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you to U.S. Army Air Corps World War II Veteran Corporal David Segal for your service and dedication to our country.