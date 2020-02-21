MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who shot and killed Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joseph Bullock on February 5th took his own life, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Bullock, who served 19 years with Troop L in Fort Pierce, had stopped to help a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 near Stuart when there was an exchange of gunfire and Bullock was killed.

The motorist was later identified as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III.

Authorities said Jamel Headings, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer, who was driving by stopped and shot Reed III in the chest but did not kill him.

Reed turned the gun on himself after he was shot, police said.

Witnesses say Reed was in a dispute with a tow truck operator over his disabled vehicle that was in the median at Mile Marker 107.

“The bad guy was trying to get his car off the tow truck and there was an exchange of gunfire,” says Adam Phillips who witnessed the commotion.

Phillips said Reed tried to shoot the tow truck operator but the gun jammed and the tow truck driver ran and hid in the bushes.