



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An exhibit at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale is helping visitors celebrate Black History Month through original pieces of art and expressions of racial pride.

The library, which houses more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts and documents, opened in 2002. However, it is more than just a library. It also features permanent and traveling exhibits, a 300-seat state-of-the-art auditorium and a computer-training lab.

One of those exhibits on display now is The Ebony Broadsides: Celebration of the Masters, an extraordinary collection of African-American fine art posters created by some of the leading 20th century Black American artists.

“The collection was developed as an educational tool as well as a display of fine art,” explained AARLCC Director Chris Norwood. “It’s like a documentary of an art event by the masters of black art.”

Norwood says each piece is “individually signed by the artist which makes it even more special.”

He says visitors learn about black art history, black history and history of posters.

“My hope is that people who come through here will recognize that you don’t have to be wealthy to collect art and that you can look at a poster a different way and think, ‘Wow this can be something that can be valuable to me because I love the imagery, I love what it’s saying.’”

The Ebony Broadsides: Celebration of the Masters exhibit is free and will be on display through March 31.

