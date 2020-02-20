MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another warm start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

Our average low at this time of year is 63 degrees.

There were a few showers across parts of South Florida. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day.

The big weather story will be the potential for near-record heat Thursday afternoon as highs soar to the upper 80s. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 set back in 1988. Ft. Lauderdale will likely reach a high of 84 degrees, the current record is 87 set back in 1984. The forecast high for Key West is 84 degrees, the current record is 85 set back in 1984.

A few showers possible Thursday evening with lows falling to around 70 degrees.

Friday a cold front will move in and we’ll enjoy highs closer to normal in the upper 70s. The breeze will build and passing showers will be possible due to deeper moisture. The windy weather will likely lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

Friday night into Saturday morning lows will cool down to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. Saturday highs will struggle to reach the low to mid-70s. We stay breezy with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a cool start with low 60s and highs climb to the mid-70s and more sunshine. Warming back up to the low 80s early next week.