Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly triple shooting in Lauderdale Lakes is in custody.
Akeeme Cordell Brown, 22, turned himself in to the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.
Brown is accused of shooting a mother and her two adult children along NW 21st street on November 13th.
The children survived and were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their mother was pronounced dead on the scene.
Brown faces second-degree murder charges and second degree attempted murder charges.
He is being held without bond at the Broward County jail.
You must log in to post a comment.