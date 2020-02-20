Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is sentencing day for longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone.
The maximum sentence Stone could face is up to 50 years in prison after being convicted on seven felony charges including lying to Congress and obstruction.
Federal prosecutors originally sought seven to nine years, but last week Attorney General William Barr overrode that and suggested a lighter sentence.
On Tuesday the judge in the case refused to delay sentencing while Stone’s lawyers called for a new trial.
