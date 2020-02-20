



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships La Niña and La Pinta will be heading to Florida in March.

The ships have arrived along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, sailing into a Biloxi harbor as spectators lined a pier, aiming their phones out to the horizon.

Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on La Niña on his three voyages of discovery to the New World beginning in 1492.

The original Niña was last heard from in 1501, but this replica, which was finished in 1991, serves as a floating museum. It was built entirely by hand, without the use of power tools, and is considered to be the most historically accurate Columbus ship replica ever built.

The Pinta replica was built in Brazil and launched in 2005 to accompany the Niña on travels. It’s a larger version of the archetypal “caravel,” the term for a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers.

While in port, the ships will be open for public tours, beginning Thursday. They are scheduled to leave Biloxi on Monday, March 2.

After a week-long stop in Gulf Shores, Alabama, beginning March 4, the ships will head to Florida, where they have scheduled stops in Fort Walton Beach, Venice, Vero Beach, and Fernandina Beach.

Columbus reached the Americas in three ships: La Niña, La Pinta and La Santa Maria.

Here is the 2020 port schedule for Florida:

13 Mar – 22, Mar — Ft. Walton Beach

27 Mar – 5, Apr — Venice

10 Apr – 19, Apr — Vero Beach

24 Apr – 3, May — Fernandina Beach

