MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a missing Coral Springs woman was found buried in a backyard in Mississippi.
The victim, whose body was found last week, was identified as 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Coral Springs police say her husband went to them in October saying she was missing, was bipolar, and frequently visited people she met online.
The owner of the property where she was buried, 54-year-old Phillip York was charged with murder.
Police say York has a history of violence against women.
