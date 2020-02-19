MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students, teachers, and staff at Westminster Christian School are back from break with heavy hearts following the death of a classmate.
Lucas Alvarez, 18, was among four teens involved in a boating accident off the Florida Keys on Sunday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said their boat was cruising on the bayside of Islamorada, heading south in Bowlegs Cut and struck a channel marker.
Three occupants, including Alvarez, were thrown from the boat. He was found in the water with trauma to his lower torso and taken to Mariner’s Hospital where he died. His three friends were not hurt.
Alvarez was captain of the school’s lacrosse team and set to graduate from the private school in Palmetto Bay in June.
“You just have to think about the family and everything that long night must’ve been for them, all of his friends. I mean, their whole world is shattered right now. So, the best thing this community can do is come together, and you know, show their support for everyone that’s hurting right now,” said Ransom Reid, a Westminster alumni.
School officials have postponed all lacrosse games this week in Alvarez’s honor. He was preparing to attend the Universal Techincal Institue in Orlando after graduation.
